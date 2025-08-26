通貨 / PGRE
PGRE: Paramount Group Inc
6.55 USD 0.01 (0.15%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PGREの今日の為替レートは、0.15%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.54の安値と6.57の高値で取引されました。
Paramount Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
6.54 6.57
1年のレンジ
3.75 7.85
- 以前の終値
- 6.54
- 始値
- 6.55
- 買値
- 6.55
- 買値
- 6.85
- 安値
- 6.54
- 高値
- 6.57
- 出来高
- 7.918 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.15%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -7.88%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 52.68%
- 1年の変化
- 33.67%
