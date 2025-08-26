クォートセクション
PGRE: Paramount Group Inc

6.55 USD 0.01 (0.15%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PGREの今日の為替レートは、0.15%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.54の安値と6.57の高値で取引されました。

Paramount Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
6.54 6.57
1年のレンジ
3.75 7.85
以前の終値
6.54
始値
6.55
買値
6.55
買値
6.85
安値
6.54
高値
6.57
出来高
7.918 K
1日の変化
0.15%
1ヶ月の変化
-7.88%
6ヶ月の変化
52.68%
1年の変化
33.67%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K