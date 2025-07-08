货币 / PGRE
PGRE: Paramount Group Inc
6.53 USD 0.85 (11.52%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PGRE汇率已更改-11.52%。当日，交易品种以低点6.51和高点6.56进行交易。
关注Paramount Group Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
PGRE新闻
- Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE) Discusses on Rithm Capital's agreement to acquire Paramount
- Paramount股价在Rithm Capital收购交易后下跌
- Rithm Capital将以16亿美元收购Paramount Group
- Paramount Group股票在Rithm Capital收购交易后暴跌
- Paramount Group股票达到52周高点7.85美元
- REXR Leases 1.9M Square Feet, Disposes $32M, Grows Rental Rates in QTD
- SL Green to Strengthen Portfolio With Acquisition of 346 Madison Avenue
- Paramount Group stock rises on report of multiple bidders in sale process
- Paramount Group Inc stock hits 52-week high at 6.95 USD
- Easterly Government (DEA): 8% Yield And Tailwinds From Lower Rates Could Generate Alpha
- Paramount Group (PGRE) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Paramount Group stock hits 52-week high at $6.89
- Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Paramount Group Q2 2025 sees revenue beat, stock dips
- Paramount Group Q2 2025 slides reveal mixed performance amid challenging office market
- Paramount Group Inc stock hits 52-week high at 6.62 USD
- Paramount Group finalizes separation agreement with former COO and CFO Wilbur Paes
日范围
6.51 6.56
年范围
3.75 7.85
- 前一天收盘价
- 7.38
- 开盘价
- 6.53
- 卖价
- 6.53
- 买价
- 6.83
- 最低价
- 6.51
- 最高价
- 6.56
- 交易量
- 7.689 K
- 日变化
- -11.52%
- 月变化
- -8.16%
- 6个月变化
- 52.21%
- 年变化
- 33.27%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值