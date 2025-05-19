Currencies / PGRE
PGRE: Paramount Group Inc
7.38 USD 0.29 (4.09%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PGRE exchange rate has changed by 4.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.02 and at a high of 7.85.
Follow Paramount Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
PGRE News
- Paramount Group stock hits 52-week high at 7.85 USD
- Paramount Group stock hits 52-week high at 7.41 USD
- REXR Leases 1.9M Square Feet, Disposes $32M, Grows Rental Rates in QTD
- SL Green to Strengthen Portfolio With Acquisition of 346 Madison Avenue
- Paramount Group stock rises on report of multiple bidders in sale process
- Paramount Group Inc stock hits 52-week high at 6.95 USD
- Easterly Government (DEA): 8% Yield And Tailwinds From Lower Rates Could Generate Alpha
- Paramount Group (PGRE) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Paramount Group stock hits 52-week high at $6.89
- Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Paramount Group Q2 2025 sees revenue beat, stock dips
- Paramount Group Q2 2025 slides reveal mixed performance amid challenging office market
- Paramount Group Inc stock hits 52-week high at 6.62 USD
- Paramount Group finalizes separation agreement with former COO and CFO Wilbur Paes
- XTI Aerospace closes partial over-allotment option, raises $18 million in offering
- Paramount Group stock hits 52-week high at $6.34 amid growth
- Top 2 Real Estate Stocks That May Implode In Q2 - Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG), Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE)
- The State Of REITs: May 2025 Edition
- INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: Moore Law PLLC Encourages Investors in Paramount Group, Inc. to Contact Law Firm
- Paramount Group raised to buy at Evercore ISI
- Paramount Group stock hits 52-week high at $5.75 amid growth
- Evercore ISI lifts Paramount Group stock rating, sees 48% upside
- UnitedHealth, First Solar among Monday’s market cap stock movers
- Major Office Landlord Is Exploring Sale of the Company
Daily Range
7.02 7.85
Year Range
3.75 7.85
- Previous Close
- 7.09
- Open
- 7.09
- Bid
- 7.38
- Ask
- 7.68
- Low
- 7.02
- High
- 7.85
- Volume
- 12.261 K
- Daily Change
- 4.09%
- Month Change
- 3.80%
- 6 Months Change
- 72.03%
- Year Change
- 50.61%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%