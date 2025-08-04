通貨 / OGS
OGS: ONE Gas Inc
75.56 USD 0.27 (0.36%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
OGSの今日の為替レートは、0.36%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり74.42の安値と76.10の高値で取引されました。
ONE Gas Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
OGS News
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Sempra Energy, Atmos Energy, New Jersey Resources and ONE Gas
- 4 Gas Distribution Stocks to Watch Despite Industry Challenges
- Here Are Some Reasons to Add ONE Gas Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now
- ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) Presents at AGA Mini-Forum - Slideshow (NYSE:OGS) 2025-09-16
- Reasons to Include New Jersey Resources Stock in Your Portfolio Now
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- ONE Gas (OGS) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- OGE Energy: Some Growth From Datacenters, But Stock Is Not A Bargain (NYSE:OGE)
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Fortis, New Jersey Resources, ONE Gas and Diageo
- 4 Low-Beta Defensive Stocks to Bank on as Consumer Sentiment Plummets
- ONE Gas stock price target raised to $89 from $84 at Jefferies
- Here's Why You Should Include ONE Gas Stock in Your Portfolio Now
- MDU vs. OGS: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- MDU Resources Q2 Earnings Lag, Revenues Rise Y/Y, EPS View Narrowed
- UGI Q3 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Miss Estimates
- Southwest Gas Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Decrease Y/Y
- Atmos Energy Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- One Gas (OGS) Q2 Net Income Jumps 18%
- Earnings call transcript: ONE Gas Q2 2025 results miss expectations
- ONE Gas Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y, EPS View Up
- ONE Gas (OGS) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- ONE Gas (OGS) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates
- NiSource to Release Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- 4 Utility Stocks Poised to Outperform in the Upcoming Earnings Cycle
1日のレンジ
74.42 76.10
1年のレンジ
66.38 82.25
- 以前の終値
- 75.29
- 始値
- 74.93
- 買値
- 75.56
- 買値
- 75.86
- 安値
- 74.42
- 高値
- 76.10
- 出来高
- 689
- 1日の変化
- 0.36%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.02%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 0.61%
- 1年の変化
- 2.51%
