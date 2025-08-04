クォートセクション
通貨 / OGS
OGS: ONE Gas Inc

75.56 USD 0.27 (0.36%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

OGSの今日の為替レートは、0.36%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり74.42の安値と76.10の高値で取引されました。

ONE Gas Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
74.42 76.10
1年のレンジ
66.38 82.25
以前の終値
75.29
始値
74.93
買値
75.56
買値
75.86
安値
74.42
高値
76.10
出来高
689
1日の変化
0.36%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.02%
6ヶ月の変化
0.61%
1年の変化
2.51%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K