OGS: ONE Gas Inc

75.79 USD 0.23 (0.30%)
Sektör: Kamu hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

OGS fiyatı bugün 0.30% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 75.32 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 76.09 aralığında işlem gördü.

ONE Gas Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
75.32 76.09
Yıllık aralık
66.38 82.25
Önceki kapanış
75.56
Açılış
75.58
Satış
75.79
Alış
76.09
Düşük
75.32
Yüksek
76.09
Hacim
358
Günlük değişim
0.30%
Aylık değişim
-0.72%
6 aylık değişim
0.92%
Yıllık değişim
2.82%
