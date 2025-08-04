Dövizler / OGS
OGS: ONE Gas Inc
75.79 USD 0.23 (0.30%)
Sektör: Kamu hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
OGS fiyatı bugün 0.30% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 75.32 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 76.09 aralığında işlem gördü.
ONE Gas Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
75.32 76.09
Yıllık aralık
66.38 82.25
- Önceki kapanış
- 75.56
- Açılış
- 75.58
- Satış
- 75.79
- Alış
- 76.09
- Düşük
- 75.32
- Yüksek
- 76.09
- Hacim
- 358
- Günlük değişim
- 0.30%
- Aylık değişim
- -0.72%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 0.92%
- Yıllık değişim
- 2.82%
21 Eylül, Pazar