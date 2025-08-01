货币 / OGS
OGS: ONE Gas Inc
75.47 USD 0.77 (1.03%)
版块: 公用事业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日OGS汇率已更改1.03%。当日，交易品种以低点74.87和高点75.51进行交易。
关注ONE Gas Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
OGS新闻
日范围
74.87 75.51
年范围
66.38 82.25
- 前一天收盘价
- 74.70
- 开盘价
- 74.87
- 卖价
- 75.47
- 买价
- 75.77
- 最低价
- 74.87
- 最高价
- 75.51
- 交易量
- 67
- 日变化
- 1.03%
- 月变化
- -1.14%
- 6个月变化
- 0.49%
- 年变化
- 2.39%
