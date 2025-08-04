Moedas / OGS
OGS: ONE Gas Inc
74.45 USD 0.84 (1.12%)
Setor: Serviços públicos Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do OGS para hoje mudou para -1.12%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 74.42 e o mais alto foi 74.93.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas ONE Gas Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
OGS Notícias
Faixa diária
74.42 74.93
Faixa anual
66.38 82.25
- Fechamento anterior
- 75.29
- Open
- 74.93
- Bid
- 74.45
- Ask
- 74.75
- Low
- 74.42
- High
- 74.93
- Volume
- 72
- Mudança diária
- -1.12%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.48%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -0.87%
- Mudança anual
- 1.00%
