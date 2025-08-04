QuotazioniSezioni
OGS: ONE Gas Inc

75.79 USD 0.23 (0.30%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio OGS ha avuto una variazione del 0.30% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 75.32 e ad un massimo di 76.09.

Segui le dinamiche di ONE Gas Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
75.32 76.09
Intervallo Annuale
66.38 82.25
Chiusura Precedente
75.56
Apertura
75.58
Bid
75.79
Ask
76.09
Minimo
75.32
Massimo
76.09
Volume
358
Variazione giornaliera
0.30%
Variazione Mensile
-0.72%
Variazione Semestrale
0.92%
Variazione Annuale
2.82%
20 settembre, sabato