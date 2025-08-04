Valute / OGS
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
OGS: ONE Gas Inc
75.79 USD 0.23 (0.30%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio OGS ha avuto una variazione del 0.30% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 75.32 e ad un massimo di 76.09.
Segui le dinamiche di ONE Gas Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OGS News
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Sempra Energy, Atmos Energy, New Jersey Resources and ONE Gas
- 4 Gas Distribution Stocks to Watch Despite Industry Challenges
- Here Are Some Reasons to Add ONE Gas Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now
- ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) Presents at AGA Mini-Forum - Slideshow (NYSE:OGS) 2025-09-16
- Reasons to Include New Jersey Resources Stock in Your Portfolio Now
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- ONE Gas (OGS) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- OGE Energy: Some Growth From Datacenters, But Stock Is Not A Bargain (NYSE:OGE)
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Fortis, New Jersey Resources, ONE Gas and Diageo
- 4 Low-Beta Defensive Stocks to Bank on as Consumer Sentiment Plummets
- ONE Gas stock price target raised to $89 from $84 at Jefferies
- Here's Why You Should Include ONE Gas Stock in Your Portfolio Now
- MDU vs. OGS: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- MDU Resources Q2 Earnings Lag, Revenues Rise Y/Y, EPS View Narrowed
- UGI Q3 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Miss Estimates
- Southwest Gas Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Decrease Y/Y
- Atmos Energy Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- One Gas (OGS) Q2 Net Income Jumps 18%
- Earnings call transcript: ONE Gas Q2 2025 results miss expectations
- ONE Gas Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y, EPS View Up
- ONE Gas (OGS) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- ONE Gas (OGS) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates
- NiSource to Release Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- 4 Utility Stocks Poised to Outperform in the Upcoming Earnings Cycle
Intervallo Giornaliero
75.32 76.09
Intervallo Annuale
66.38 82.25
- Chiusura Precedente
- 75.56
- Apertura
- 75.58
- Bid
- 75.79
- Ask
- 76.09
- Minimo
- 75.32
- Massimo
- 76.09
- Volume
- 358
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.30%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.72%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.92%
- Variazione Annuale
- 2.82%
20 settembre, sabato