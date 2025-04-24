通貨 / OEC
OEC: Orion S.A
8.68 USD 0.04 (0.46%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
OECの今日の為替レートは、0.46%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.66の安値と8.85の高値で取引されました。
Orion S.Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OEC News
- みずほ、タイヤ輸入懸念でオリオン・エンジニアード・カーボンズを格下げ
- Mizuho downgrades Orion Engineered Carbons stock on tire import concerns
- Jefferies lowers Orion Engineered Carbons stock price target to $14 on demand headwinds
- Earnings call transcript: Orion Engineered Carbons Q2 2025 results disappoint
- JPMorgan downgrades Orion Engineered Carbons stock on rubber pricing concerns
- Orion S.A. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:OEC)
- Orion S.A. (OEC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Orion (OEC) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Orion Engineered Carbons earnings missed by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- Balchem (BCPC) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates (Revised)
- Blachem (BCPC) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Orion CFO Jeff Glajch to retire in early Q4 2025
- PPG Industries (PPG) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Orion to shut down multiple carbon black production lines by 2025
- Orion S.A. to pay $0.0207 per share interim dividend in Q4 2025
- Orion S.A. Earns 10 Safety Awards From International Carbon Black Association
- Orion S.A.’s New Sustainability Report Highlights Contribution to Electrification
- Orion Stock Has Limited Upside Amid Uncertain Economic Backdrop: JP Morgan - Orion (NYSE:OEC)
- JP Morgan downgrades Orion amid economic uncertainty
1日のレンジ
8.66 8.85
1年のレンジ
8.57 19.48
- 以前の終値
- 8.64
- 始値
- 8.79
- 買値
- 8.68
- 買値
- 8.98
- 安値
- 8.66
- 高値
- 8.85
- 出来高
- 725
- 1日の変化
- 0.46%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -16.30%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -32.66%
- 1年の変化
- -51.13%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K