OEC: Orion S.A
8.49 USD 0.19 (2.19%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio OEC ha avuto una variazione del -2.19% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.42 e ad un massimo di 8.62.
Segui le dinamiche di Orion S.A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
8.42 8.62
Intervallo Annuale
8.42 19.48
- Chiusura Precedente
- 8.68
- Apertura
- 8.50
- Bid
- 8.49
- Ask
- 8.79
- Minimo
- 8.42
- Massimo
- 8.62
- Volume
- 464
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.19%
- Variazione Mensile
- -18.13%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -34.13%
- Variazione Annuale
- -52.20%
20 settembre, sabato