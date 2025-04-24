QuotazioniSezioni
OEC: Orion S.A

8.49 USD 0.19 (2.19%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio OEC ha avuto una variazione del -2.19% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.42 e ad un massimo di 8.62.

Segui le dinamiche di Orion S.A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
8.42 8.62
Intervallo Annuale
8.42 19.48
Chiusura Precedente
8.68
Apertura
8.50
Bid
8.49
Ask
8.79
Minimo
8.42
Massimo
8.62
Volume
464
Variazione giornaliera
-2.19%
Variazione Mensile
-18.13%
Variazione Semestrale
-34.13%
Variazione Annuale
-52.20%
