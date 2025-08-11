通貨 / NOK
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
NOK: Nokia Corporation Sponsored American Depositary Shares
4.76 USD 0.07 (1.49%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
NOKの今日の為替レートは、1.49%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.69の安値と4.78の高値で取引されました。
Nokia Corporation Sponsored American Depositary Sharesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NOK News
- Nokia: Healthy And Undervalued 5G Leader Ready To Shine After Rate Cuts (NYSE:NOK)
- ノキア、リーダーシップ再編で新たな技術・AI組織を創設
- Nokia creates new technology and AI organization in leadership shake-up
- ノキアがドイツ鉄道と提携し、ヨーロッパで初の5G鉄道テストネットワークを開始
- ノキアがドイツ鉄道と提携し、ヨーロッパで初の5G鉄道テストネットワークを開始
- What's Going On With Nokia Stock Monday? - Nokia (NYSE:NOK)
- Nokia's Optical Solution Used by i4Networks for Data Center Interconnect
- Ascend Communications: How To Find & Own America's Greatest Opportunities
- ノキア、ミッションセーフフォンと5Gタクティカルラジオでディフェンスラインアップを強化
- Nokia, Supermicro Join Forces for AI-Optimized Data Center Solutions
- Jim Cramer Calls Fortinet The 'Weakest' Cybersecurity Stock, Favors These 2 Instead - CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD), Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)
- What's Going On With Nokia Stock Tuesday? - Nokia (NYSE:NOK)
- Nokia Chosen by City of Superior to Build Fiber Network in Wisconsin
- What's Going On With Super Micro Stock Monday? - Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI), Nokia (NYSE:NOK)
- Newbridge Networks: How To Find & Own America's Greatest Opportunities
- Why Nokia Stock Popped on Wednesday
- Why Nokia Stock Was Winning on Wednesday
- Nokia stock upgraded to Outperform by BNP Paribas Exane on AI potential
- Nokia, EBB Team Up to Upgrade AI Data Centers Across Malaysia
- Nokia Chosen by Vortex to Upgrade IP Edge & Transport for Broadband
- Can Arista Gain From an Integrated Cloud Networking Solution Focus?
- Nokia and MX Fiber Expand Gigabit Connectivity Across Southeast Mexico
- Nokia’s Heard acquires shares on NYSE
- C3.ai (AI) Slashes Outlook 33%, Triggers Massive Stock Selloff
1日のレンジ
4.69 4.78
1年のレンジ
3.91 5.48
- 以前の終値
- 4.69
- 始値
- 4.69
- 買値
- 4.76
- 買値
- 5.06
- 安値
- 4.69
- 高値
- 4.78
- 出来高
- 22.209 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.49%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 11.48%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -11.85%
- 1年の変化
- 8.18%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K