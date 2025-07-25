Currencies / NOK
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NOK: Nokia Corporation Sponsored American Depositary Shares
4.56 USD 0.01 (0.22%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NOK exchange rate has changed by 0.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.53 and at a high of 4.57.
Follow Nokia Corporation Sponsored American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NOK News
- What's Going On With Nokia Stock Monday? - Nokia (NYSE:NOK)
- Nokia's Optical Solution Used by i4Networks for Data Center Interconnect
- Ascend Communications: How To Find & Own America's Greatest Opportunities
- Nokia, Supermicro Join Forces for AI-Optimized Data Center Solutions
- Jim Cramer Calls Fortinet The 'Weakest' Cybersecurity Stock, Favors These 2 Instead - CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD), Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)
- What's Going On With Nokia Stock Tuesday? - Nokia (NYSE:NOK)
- Nokia Chosen by City of Superior to Build Fiber Network in Wisconsin
- What's Going On With Super Micro Stock Monday? - Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI), Nokia (NYSE:NOK)
- Newbridge Networks: How To Find & Own America's Greatest Opportunities
- Why Nokia Stock Popped on Wednesday
- Why Nokia Stock Was Winning on Wednesday
- Nokia stock upgraded to Outperform by BNP Paribas Exane on AI potential
- Nokia, EBB Team Up to Upgrade AI Data Centers Across Malaysia
- Nokia Chosen by Vortex to Upgrade IP Edge & Transport for Broadband
- Can Arista Gain From an Integrated Cloud Networking Solution Focus?
- Nokia and MX Fiber Expand Gigabit Connectivity Across Southeast Mexico
- Nokia’s Heard acquires shares on NYSE
- C3.ai (AI) Slashes Outlook 33%, Triggers Massive Stock Selloff
- Is It Too Late To Buy Technology?
- Stock Picks From Seeking Alpha's July 2025 New Analysts
- Should You Buy, Hold, or Sell AMD Stock Ahead of Q2 Earnings?
- Ericsson in talks to invest in Intel’s networking business - Bloomberg
- Nokia stock price target lowered to EUR4.25 by Deutsche Bank on FX impact
- Nokia stock price target lowered to $5 by Raymond James on FX impact
Daily Range
4.53 4.57
Year Range
3.91 5.48
- Previous Close
- 4.55
- Open
- 4.55
- Bid
- 4.56
- Ask
- 4.86
- Low
- 4.53
- High
- 4.57
- Volume
- 4.073 K
- Daily Change
- 0.22%
- Month Change
- 6.79%
- 6 Months Change
- -15.56%
- Year Change
- 3.64%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%