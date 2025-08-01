QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / NOK
Tornare a Azioni

NOK: Nokia Corporation Sponsored American Depositary Shares

4.74 USD 0.02 (0.42%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NOK ha avuto una variazione del -0.42% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.72 e ad un massimo di 4.79.

Segui le dinamiche di Nokia Corporation Sponsored American Depositary Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NOK News

Intervallo Giornaliero
4.72 4.79
Intervallo Annuale
3.91 5.48
Chiusura Precedente
4.76
Apertura
4.76
Bid
4.74
Ask
5.04
Minimo
4.72
Massimo
4.79
Volume
23.502 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.42%
Variazione Mensile
11.01%
Variazione Semestrale
-12.22%
Variazione Annuale
7.73%
20 settembre, sabato