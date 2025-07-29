货币 / NOK
NOK: Nokia Corporation Sponsored American Depositary Shares
4.64 USD 0.04 (0.87%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日NOK汇率已更改0.87%。当日，交易品种以低点4.62和高点4.71进行交易。
关注Nokia Corporation Sponsored American Depositary Shares动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
4.62 4.71
年范围
3.91 5.48
- 前一天收盘价
- 4.60
- 开盘价
- 4.65
- 卖价
- 4.64
- 买价
- 4.94
- 最低价
- 4.62
- 最高价
- 4.71
- 交易量
- 2.523 K
- 日变化
- 0.87%
- 月变化
- 8.67%
- 6个月变化
- -14.07%
- 年变化
- 5.45%
