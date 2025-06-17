通貨 / NOG
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
NOG: Northern Oil and Gas Inc
26.28 USD 0.38 (1.47%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
NOGの今日の為替レートは、1.47%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり25.60の安値と26.33の高値で取引されました。
Northern Oil and Gas Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NOG News
- Northern Oil and Gas Stock: Capex Reduction Improves Near-Term Free Cash Flow (NYSE:NOG)
- Why Is W&T (WTI) Up 7.5% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Northern Oil and Gas stock price target lowered to $34 at Raymond James
- Downgrade Alert! Analysts Have Recently Downgraded These Stocks - TipRanks.com
- This Occidental Petroleum Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday - Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG), Comstock (AMEX:LODE)
- Morgan Stanley turns more defensive on oil E&Ps, downgrades OXY, OVV, NOG
- Morgan Stanley downgrades Northern Oil and Gas stock on production cuts
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Defensive Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - MPLX (NYSE:MPLX), Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)
- Northern Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Compared to Estimates, Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- NOG Q2 Revenue Up 9%
- Northern Oil & Gas Q2 2025 slides: EBITDA growth amid capital efficiency focus
- Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- W&T Offshore (WTI) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Shell Q2 Earnings Preview: Can Refining Margins Save the Day?
- Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Northern Oil and Gas reports $81.7 million legal settlement
- Factors You Need to Know Ahead of NOV's Q2 Earnings Release
- Cheniere Energy (LNG) Soars 5.4%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Northern Oil and Gas upgraded to ’BB-’ by Fitch on strong FCF
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Energy Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)
- Civitas Resources Stock: Great Value, But Still Need To Bounce Back (NYSE:CIVI)
- Northern Oil and Gas stock price target raised to $38 by Citi on operational diversification
- NOG Closes Upsized Reopening of its 3.625% Convertible Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2029
1日のレンジ
25.60 26.33
1年のレンジ
19.88 44.31
- 以前の終値
- 25.90
- 始値
- 26.06
- 買値
- 26.28
- 買値
- 26.58
- 安値
- 25.60
- 高値
- 26.33
- 出来高
- 2.553 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.47%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.46%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -11.84%
- 1年の変化
- -24.94%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K