Devises / NOG
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
NOG: Northern Oil and Gas Inc
25.06 USD 1.22 (4.64%)
Secteur: Énergie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de NOG a changé de -4.64% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 25.06 et à un maximum de 26.19.
Suivez la dynamique Northern Oil and Gas Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NOG Nouvelles
- Northern Oil and Gas Stock: Capex Reduction Improves Near-Term Free Cash Flow (NYSE:NOG)
- Why Is W&T (WTI) Up 7.5% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Northern Oil and Gas stock price target lowered to $34 at Raymond James
- Downgrade Alert! Analysts Have Recently Downgraded These Stocks - TipRanks.com
- This Occidental Petroleum Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday - Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG), Comstock (AMEX:LODE)
- Morgan Stanley turns more defensive on oil E&Ps, downgrades OXY, OVV, NOG
- Morgan Stanley downgrades Northern Oil and Gas stock on production cuts
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Defensive Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - MPLX (NYSE:MPLX), Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)
- Northern Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Compared to Estimates, Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- NOG Q2 Revenue Up 9%
- Northern Oil & Gas Q2 2025 slides: EBITDA growth amid capital efficiency focus
- Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- W&T Offshore (WTI) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Shell Q2 Earnings Preview: Can Refining Margins Save the Day?
- Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Northern Oil and Gas reports $81.7 million legal settlement
- Factors You Need to Know Ahead of NOV's Q2 Earnings Release
- Cheniere Energy (LNG) Soars 5.4%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Northern Oil and Gas upgraded to ’BB-’ by Fitch on strong FCF
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Energy Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)
- Civitas Resources Stock: Great Value, But Still Need To Bounce Back (NYSE:CIVI)
- Northern Oil and Gas stock price target raised to $38 by Citi on operational diversification
- NOG Closes Upsized Reopening of its 3.625% Convertible Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2029
Range quotidien
25.06 26.19
Range Annuel
19.88 44.31
- Clôture Précédente
- 26.28
- Ouverture
- 26.11
- Bid
- 25.06
- Ask
- 25.36
- Plus Bas
- 25.06
- Plus Haut
- 26.19
- Volume
- 2.379 K
- Changement quotidien
- -4.64%
- Changement Mensuel
- -4.20%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -15.93%
- Changement Annuel
- -28.42%
20 septembre, samedi