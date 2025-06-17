Divisas / NOG
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
NOG: Northern Oil and Gas Inc
25.90 USD 0.13 (0.50%)
Sector: Energía Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de NOG de hoy ha cambiado un 0.50%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 25.62, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 26.81.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Northern Oil and Gas Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NOG News
- Northern Oil and Gas Stock: Capex Reduction Improves Near-Term Free Cash Flow (NYSE:NOG)
- Why Is W&T (WTI) Up 7.5% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Northern Oil and Gas stock price target lowered to $34 at Raymond James
- Downgrade Alert! Analysts Have Recently Downgraded These Stocks - TipRanks.com
- This Occidental Petroleum Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday - Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG), Comstock (AMEX:LODE)
- Morgan Stanley turns more defensive on oil E&Ps, downgrades OXY, OVV, NOG
- Morgan Stanley downgrades Northern Oil and Gas stock on production cuts
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Defensive Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - MPLX (NYSE:MPLX), Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)
- Northern Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Compared to Estimates, Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- NOG Q2 Revenue Up 9%
- Northern Oil & Gas Q2 2025 slides: EBITDA growth amid capital efficiency focus
- Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- W&T Offshore (WTI) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Shell Q2 Earnings Preview: Can Refining Margins Save the Day?
- Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Northern Oil and Gas reports $81.7 million legal settlement
- Factors You Need to Know Ahead of NOV's Q2 Earnings Release
- Cheniere Energy (LNG) Soars 5.4%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Northern Oil and Gas upgraded to ’BB-’ by Fitch on strong FCF
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Energy Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)
- Civitas Resources Stock: Great Value, But Still Need To Bounce Back (NYSE:CIVI)
- Northern Oil and Gas stock price target raised to $38 by Citi on operational diversification
- NOG Closes Upsized Reopening of its 3.625% Convertible Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2029
Rango diario
25.62 26.81
Rango anual
19.88 44.31
- Cierres anteriores
- 25.77
- Open
- 25.76
- Bid
- 25.90
- Ask
- 26.20
- Low
- 25.62
- High
- 26.81
- Volumen
- 1.850 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.50%
- Cambio mensual
- -0.99%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -13.12%
- Cambio anual
- -26.02%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B