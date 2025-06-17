货币 / NOG
NOG: Northern Oil and Gas Inc
25.97 USD 0.20 (0.78%)
版块: 能源 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日NOG汇率已更改0.78%。当日，交易品种以低点25.62和高点26.08进行交易。
关注Northern Oil and Gas Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
25.62 26.08
年范围
19.88 44.31
- 前一天收盘价
- 25.77
- 开盘价
- 25.76
- 卖价
- 25.97
- 买价
- 26.27
- 最低价
- 25.62
- 最高价
- 26.08
- 交易量
- 377
- 日变化
- 0.78%
- 月变化
- -0.73%
- 6个月变化
- -12.88%
- 年变化
- -25.82%
