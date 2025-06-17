Currencies / NOG
NOG: Northern Oil and Gas Inc
25.67 USD 0.72 (2.89%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NOG exchange rate has changed by 2.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.19 and at a high of 25.91.
Follow Northern Oil and Gas Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
NOG News
- Northern Oil and Gas Stock: Capex Reduction Improves Near-Term Free Cash Flow (NYSE:NOG)
- Why Is W&T (WTI) Up 7.5% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Northern Oil and Gas stock price target lowered to $34 at Raymond James
- Downgrade Alert! Analysts Have Recently Downgraded These Stocks - TipRanks.com
- This Occidental Petroleum Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday - Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG), Comstock (AMEX:LODE)
- Morgan Stanley turns more defensive on oil E&Ps, downgrades OXY, OVV, NOG
- Morgan Stanley downgrades Northern Oil and Gas stock on production cuts
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Defensive Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - MPLX (NYSE:MPLX), Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)
- Northern Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Compared to Estimates, Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- NOG Q2 Revenue Up 9%
- Northern Oil & Gas Q2 2025 slides: EBITDA growth amid capital efficiency focus
- Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- W&T Offshore (WTI) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Shell Q2 Earnings Preview: Can Refining Margins Save the Day?
- Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Northern Oil and Gas reports $81.7 million legal settlement
- Factors You Need to Know Ahead of NOV's Q2 Earnings Release
- Cheniere Energy (LNG) Soars 5.4%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Northern Oil and Gas upgraded to ’BB-’ by Fitch on strong FCF
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Energy Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)
- Civitas Resources Stock: Great Value, But Still Need To Bounce Back (NYSE:CIVI)
- Northern Oil and Gas stock price target raised to $38 by Citi on operational diversification
- NOG Closes Upsized Reopening of its 3.625% Convertible Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2029
Daily Range
25.19 25.91
Year Range
19.88 44.31
- Previous Close
- 24.95
- Open
- 25.19
- Bid
- 25.67
- Ask
- 25.97
- Low
- 25.19
- High
- 25.91
- Volume
- 1.331 K
- Daily Change
- 2.89%
- Month Change
- -1.87%
- 6 Months Change
- -13.89%
- Year Change
- -26.68%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%