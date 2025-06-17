Moedas / NOG
NOG: Northern Oil and Gas Inc
25.80 USD 0.10 (0.39%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do NOG para hoje mudou para -0.39%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 25.60 e o mais alto foi 26.22.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Northern Oil and Gas Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
NOG Notícias
- Northern Oil and Gas Stock: Capex Reduction Improves Near-Term Free Cash Flow (NYSE:NOG)
- Why Is W&T (WTI) Up 7.5% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Northern Oil and Gas stock price target lowered to $34 at Raymond James
- Downgrade Alert! Analysts Have Recently Downgraded These Stocks - TipRanks.com
- This Occidental Petroleum Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday - Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG), Comstock (AMEX:LODE)
- Morgan Stanley turns more defensive on oil E&Ps, downgrades OXY, OVV, NOG
- Morgan Stanley downgrades Northern Oil and Gas stock on production cuts
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Defensive Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - MPLX (NYSE:MPLX), Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)
- Northern Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Compared to Estimates, Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- NOG Q2 Revenue Up 9%
- Northern Oil & Gas Q2 2025 slides: EBITDA growth amid capital efficiency focus
- Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- W&T Offshore (WTI) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Shell Q2 Earnings Preview: Can Refining Margins Save the Day?
- Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Northern Oil and Gas reports $81.7 million legal settlement
- Factors You Need to Know Ahead of NOV's Q2 Earnings Release
- Cheniere Energy (LNG) Soars 5.4%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Northern Oil and Gas upgraded to ’BB-’ by Fitch on strong FCF
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Energy Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)
- Civitas Resources Stock: Great Value, But Still Need To Bounce Back (NYSE:CIVI)
- Northern Oil and Gas stock price target raised to $38 by Citi on operational diversification
- NOG Closes Upsized Reopening of its 3.625% Convertible Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2029
Faixa diária
25.60 26.22
Faixa anual
19.88 44.31
- Fechamento anterior
- 25.90
- Open
- 26.06
- Bid
- 25.80
- Ask
- 26.10
- Low
- 25.60
- High
- 26.22
- Volume
- 389
- Mudança diária
- -0.39%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.38%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -13.45%
- Mudança anual
- -26.31%
