Währungen / NOG
NOG: Northern Oil and Gas Inc
26.28 USD 0.38 (1.47%)
Sektor: Energie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von NOG hat sich für heute um 1.47% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 25.60 bis zu einem Hoch von 26.33 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Northern Oil and Gas Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
25.60 26.33
Jahresspanne
19.88 44.31
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 25.90
- Eröffnung
- 26.06
- Bid
- 26.28
- Ask
- 26.58
- Tief
- 25.60
- Hoch
- 26.33
- Volumen
- 2.553 K
- Tagesänderung
- 1.47%
- Monatsänderung
- 0.46%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -11.84%
- Jahresänderung
- -24.94%
