MPC: Marathon Petroleum Corporation
185.07 USD 0.48 (0.26%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MPCの今日の為替レートは、0.26%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり182.09の安値と185.73の高値で取引されました。
Marathon Petroleum Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
182.09 185.73
1年のレンジ
115.10 186.28
- 以前の終値
- 184.59
- 始値
- 185.48
- 買値
- 185.07
- 買値
- 185.37
- 安値
- 182.09
- 高値
- 185.73
- 出来高
- 2.609 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.26%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.03%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 26.61%
- 1年の変化
- 15.07%
