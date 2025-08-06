Divisas / MPC
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
MPC: Marathon Petroleum Corporation
184.59 USD 1.62 (0.89%)
Sector: Energía Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de MPC de hoy ha cambiado un 0.89%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 182.05, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 186.08.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Marathon Petroleum Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MPC News
- Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know
- 4 Brilliant Ultra-Yield Pipeline Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term
- Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Analysis-ConocoPhillips’ deep layoffs highlight need for capital discipline, analysts say
- VDE: Understanding The Structure And Suitability Of This Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)
- Here's Why Investors Should Retain Delek US Holdings Stock
- White House review of biofuel waiver plan pits farmers against refiners
- Marathon Petroleum Corp stock hits 52-week high at 183.14 USD
- BofA lifts Valero rating on heavy crude advantage but downgrade Phillips 66
- Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- This Stock Offers a 7.6% Annual Dividend Yield. Time to Buy?
- Here Are My Top 3 Ultra-Yield Dividend Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- Who benefits the most from rate cuts?
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Marathon Petroleum, Phillips 66, Galp Energia and Par Pacific
- Refining & Marketing Industry Outlook: 4 Stocks in Focus
- Jefferies’ top stock picks: From Big Tech to semis, these are consistent winners
- Investors Heavily Search Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC): Here is What You Need to Know
- Voya Corporate Leaders Trust Fund B Q2 2025 Commentary
- UBS reiterates buy rating on Marathon Petroleum stock amid wider crude spreads
- Refiners Smell Profits as Heavy Crude Comes Roaring Back--But One Risk Lurks
- Marathon Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Expenses Down Y/Y
- United Steelworkers union sets proposals for next refinery worker contract
- Marathon Petroleum Stock: Q2 Review, Resilience Enables More Buybacks (NYSE:MPC)
- Compared to Estimates, Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Rango diario
182.05 186.08
Rango anual
115.10 186.28
- Cierres anteriores
- 182.97
- Open
- 182.14
- Bid
- 184.59
- Ask
- 184.89
- Low
- 182.05
- High
- 186.08
- Volumen
- 3.614 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.89%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.76%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 26.28%
- Cambio anual
- 14.77%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B