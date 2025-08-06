CotizacionesSecciones
MPC: Marathon Petroleum Corporation

184.59 USD 1.62 (0.89%)
Sector: Energía Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de MPC de hoy ha cambiado un 0.89%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 182.05, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 186.08.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Marathon Petroleum Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
182.05 186.08
Rango anual
115.10 186.28
Cierres anteriores
182.97
Open
182.14
Bid
184.59
Ask
184.89
Low
182.05
High
186.08
Volumen
3.614 K
Cambio diario
0.89%
Cambio mensual
2.76%
Cambio a 6 meses
26.28%
Cambio anual
14.77%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B