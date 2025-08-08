Devises / MPC
MPC: Marathon Petroleum Corporation
185.38 USD 0.31 (0.17%)
Secteur: Énergie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de MPC a changé de 0.17% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 182.86 et à un maximum de 185.73.
Suivez la dynamique Marathon Petroleum Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
182.86 185.73
Range Annuel
115.10 186.28
- Clôture Précédente
- 185.07
- Ouverture
- 185.72
- Bid
- 185.38
- Ask
- 185.68
- Plus Bas
- 182.86
- Plus Haut
- 185.73
- Volume
- 3.913 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.17%
- Changement Mensuel
- 3.20%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 26.82%
- Changement Annuel
- 15.26%
20 septembre, samedi