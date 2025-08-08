Valute / MPC
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
MPC: Marathon Petroleum Corporation
185.38 USD 0.31 (0.17%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MPC ha avuto una variazione del 0.17% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 182.86 e ad un massimo di 185.73.
Segui le dinamiche di Marathon Petroleum Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MPC News
- TD Cowen alza il target di prezzo di Marathon Petroleum a 195$ da 182$
- Marathon Petroleum stock price target raised to $195 from $182 at TD Cowen
- Madison Pacific Properties annuncia cambiamenti nel consiglio di amministrazione
- Madison Pacific Properties announces board changes
- Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know
- 4 Brilliant Ultra-Yield Pipeline Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term
- Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Analysis-ConocoPhillips’ deep layoffs highlight need for capital discipline, analysts say
- VDE: Understanding The Structure And Suitability Of This Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)
- Here's Why Investors Should Retain Delek US Holdings Stock
- White House review of biofuel waiver plan pits farmers against refiners
- Marathon Petroleum Corp stock hits 52-week high at 183.14 USD
- BofA lifts Valero rating on heavy crude advantage but downgrade Phillips 66
- Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- This Stock Offers a 7.6% Annual Dividend Yield. Time to Buy?
- Here Are My Top 3 Ultra-Yield Dividend Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- Who benefits the most from rate cuts?
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Marathon Petroleum, Phillips 66, Galp Energia and Par Pacific
- Refining & Marketing Industry Outlook: 4 Stocks in Focus
- Jefferies’ top stock picks: From Big Tech to semis, these are consistent winners
- Investors Heavily Search Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC): Here is What You Need to Know
- Voya Corporate Leaders Trust Fund B Q2 2025 Commentary
- UBS reiterates buy rating on Marathon Petroleum stock amid wider crude spreads
- Refiners Smell Profits as Heavy Crude Comes Roaring Back--But One Risk Lurks
Intervallo Giornaliero
182.86 185.73
Intervallo Annuale
115.10 186.28
- Chiusura Precedente
- 185.07
- Apertura
- 185.72
- Bid
- 185.38
- Ask
- 185.68
- Minimo
- 182.86
- Massimo
- 185.73
- Volume
- 3.913 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.17%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.20%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 26.82%
- Variazione Annuale
- 15.26%
20 settembre, sabato