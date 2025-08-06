QuotesSections
Currencies / MPC
Back to US Stock Market

MPC: Marathon Petroleum Corporation

184.22 USD 4.28 (2.38%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MPC exchange rate has changed by 2.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 180.00 and at a high of 184.45.

Follow Marathon Petroleum Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MPC News

Daily Range
180.00 184.45
Year Range
115.10 186.28
Previous Close
179.94
Open
180.00
Bid
184.22
Ask
184.52
Low
180.00
High
184.45
Volume
1.792 K
Daily Change
2.38%
Month Change
2.56%
6 Months Change
26.03%
Year Change
14.54%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%