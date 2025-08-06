Currencies / MPC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
MPC: Marathon Petroleum Corporation
184.22 USD 4.28 (2.38%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MPC exchange rate has changed by 2.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 180.00 and at a high of 184.45.
Follow Marathon Petroleum Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MPC News
- Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know
- 4 Brilliant Ultra-Yield Pipeline Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term
- Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Analysis-ConocoPhillips’ deep layoffs highlight need for capital discipline, analysts say
- VDE: Understanding The Structure And Suitability Of This Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)
- Here's Why Investors Should Retain Delek US Holdings Stock
- White House review of biofuel waiver plan pits farmers against refiners
- Marathon Petroleum Corp stock hits 52-week high at 183.14 USD
- BofA lifts Valero rating on heavy crude advantage but downgrade Phillips 66
- Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- This Stock Offers a 7.6% Annual Dividend Yield. Time to Buy?
- Here Are My Top 3 Ultra-Yield Dividend Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- Who benefits the most from rate cuts?
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Marathon Petroleum, Phillips 66, Galp Energia and Par Pacific
- Refining & Marketing Industry Outlook: 4 Stocks in Focus
- Jefferies’ top stock picks: From Big Tech to semis, these are consistent winners
- Investors Heavily Search Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC): Here is What You Need to Know
- Voya Corporate Leaders Trust Fund B Q2 2025 Commentary
- UBS reiterates buy rating on Marathon Petroleum stock amid wider crude spreads
- Refiners Smell Profits as Heavy Crude Comes Roaring Back--But One Risk Lurks
- Marathon Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Expenses Down Y/Y
- United Steelworkers union sets proposals for next refinery worker contract
- Marathon Petroleum Stock: Q2 Review, Resilience Enables More Buybacks (NYSE:MPC)
- Compared to Estimates, Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Daily Range
180.00 184.45
Year Range
115.10 186.28
- Previous Close
- 179.94
- Open
- 180.00
- Bid
- 184.22
- Ask
- 184.52
- Low
- 180.00
- High
- 184.45
- Volume
- 1.792 K
- Daily Change
- 2.38%
- Month Change
- 2.56%
- 6 Months Change
- 26.03%
- Year Change
- 14.54%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%