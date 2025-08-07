Währungen / MPC
MPC: Marathon Petroleum Corporation
185.07 USD 0.48 (0.26%)
Sektor: Energie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von MPC hat sich für heute um 0.26% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 182.09 bis zu einem Hoch von 185.73 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Marathon Petroleum Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
182.09 185.73
Jahresspanne
115.10 186.28
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 184.59
- Eröffnung
- 185.48
- Bid
- 185.07
- Ask
- 185.37
- Tief
- 182.09
- Hoch
- 185.73
- Volumen
- 2.609 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.26%
- Monatsänderung
- 3.03%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 26.61%
- Jahresänderung
- 15.07%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K