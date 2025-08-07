KurseKategorien
MPC: Marathon Petroleum Corporation

185.07 USD 0.48 (0.26%)
Sektor: Energie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von MPC hat sich für heute um 0.26% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 182.09 bis zu einem Hoch von 185.73 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Marathon Petroleum Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
182.09 185.73
Jahresspanne
115.10 186.28
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
184.59
Eröffnung
185.48
Bid
185.07
Ask
185.37
Tief
182.09
Hoch
185.73
Volumen
2.609 K
Tagesänderung
0.26%
Monatsänderung
3.03%
6-Monatsänderung
26.61%
Jahresänderung
15.07%
