LFWD: ReWalk Robotics Ltd
0.56 USD 0.01 (1.82%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LFWDの今日の為替レートは、1.82%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり0.55の安値と0.57の高値で取引されました。
ReWalk Robotics Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
0.55 0.57
1年のレンジ
0.50 4.00
- 以前の終値
- 0.55
- 始値
- 0.55
- 買値
- 0.56
- 買値
- 0.86
- 安値
- 0.55
- 高値
- 0.57
- 出来高
- 154
- 1日の変化
- 1.82%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -12.50%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -66.47%
- 1年の変化
- -82.77%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K