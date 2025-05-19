QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / LFWD
Tornare a Azioni

LFWD: ReWalk Robotics Ltd

0.56 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LFWD ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.55 e ad un massimo di 0.57.

Segui le dinamiche di ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LFWD News

Intervallo Giornaliero
0.55 0.57
Intervallo Annuale
0.50 4.00
Chiusura Precedente
0.56
Apertura
0.56
Bid
0.56
Ask
0.86
Minimo
0.55
Massimo
0.57
Volume
148
Variazione giornaliera
0.00%
Variazione Mensile
-12.50%
Variazione Semestrale
-66.47%
Variazione Annuale
-82.77%
21 settembre, domenica