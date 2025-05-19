货币 / LFWD
LFWD: ReWalk Robotics Ltd
0.55 USD 0.01 (1.79%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日LFWD汇率已更改-1.79%。当日，交易品种以低点0.53和高点0.57进行交易。
关注ReWalk Robotics Ltd动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
LFWD新闻
- Lifeward Achieves European Approval for Latest ReWalk Exoskeleton
- Lifeward receives CE mark for ReWalk 7 exoskeleton in Europe
- Life360 director Prober sells $667,150 in shares
- Lifeward Ltd. (LFWD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Lifeward earnings missed by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Lifeward (LFWD) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Lifeward Sales Fall 15%, Miss Forecast
- Lifeward appoints Almog Adar as new CFO
- Lifeward shareholders approve compensation plan and board appointments at annual meeting
- Lifeward stock rises on expanded distribution deal in UAE and GCC
- Lifeward Announces Closing of $2.6 Million Public Offering
- Lifeward stock plunges after pricing $2.6 million public offering
- Administrative Law Judge Determines ReWalk Personal Exoskeleton is Reasonable and Necessary for Medicare Beneficiary
- lifeward ltd. cfo michael lawless announces resignation
- Lifeward stock initiated with buy rating at Litchfield Hills Research
- LFWD stock touches 52-week low at $1.22 amid market challenges
- Lifeward names Mark Grant as new CEO
- Lifeward to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on May 21
日范围
0.53 0.57
年范围
0.50 4.00
- 前一天收盘价
- 0.56
- 开盘价
- 0.57
- 卖价
- 0.55
- 买价
- 0.85
- 最低价
- 0.53
- 最高价
- 0.57
- 交易量
- 286
- 日变化
- -1.79%
- 月变化
- -14.06%
- 6个月变化
- -67.07%
- 年变化
- -83.08%
