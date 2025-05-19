통화 / LFWD
LFWD: ReWalk Robotics Ltd
0.56 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
LFWD 환율이 오늘 0.00%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.55이고 고가는 0.57이었습니다.
ReWalk Robotics Ltd 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
LFWD News
- Lifeward Achieves European Approval for Latest ReWalk Exoskeleton
- Lifeward receives CE mark for ReWalk 7 exoskeleton in Europe
- Life360 director Prober sells $667,150 in shares
- Lifeward Ltd. (LFWD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Lifeward earnings missed by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Lifeward (LFWD) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Lifeward Sales Fall 15%, Miss Forecast
- Lifeward appoints Almog Adar as new CFO
- Lifeward shareholders approve compensation plan and board appointments at annual meeting
- Lifeward stock rises on expanded distribution deal in UAE and GCC
- Lifeward Announces Closing of $2.6 Million Public Offering
- Administrative Law Judge Determines ReWalk Personal Exoskeleton is Reasonable and Necessary for Medicare Beneficiary
- lifeward ltd. cfo michael lawless announces resignation
- Lifeward stock initiated with buy rating at Litchfield Hills Research
- LFWD stock touches 52-week low at $1.22 amid market challenges
- Lifeward names Mark Grant as new CEO
- Lifeward to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on May 21
일일 변동 비율
0.55 0.57
년간 변동
0.50 4.00
- 이전 종가
- 0.56
- 시가
- 0.56
- Bid
- 0.56
- Ask
- 0.86
- 저가
- 0.55
- 고가
- 0.57
- 볼륨
- 148
- 일일 변동
- 0.00%
- 월 변동
- -12.50%
- 6개월 변동
- -66.47%
- 년간 변동율
- -82.77%
20 9월, 토요일