通貨 / JILL
JILL: J. Jill Inc
18.70 USD 0.61 (3.37%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
JILLの今日の為替レートは、3.37%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり18.09の安値と18.70の高値で取引されました。
J. Jill Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
18.09 18.70
1年のレンジ
13.36 30.41
- 以前の終値
- 18.09
- 始値
- 18.12
- 買値
- 18.70
- 買値
- 19.00
- 安値
- 18.09
- 高値
- 18.70
- 出来高
- 77
- 1日の変化
- 3.37%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 12.04%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -3.95%
- 1年の変化
- -24.11%
