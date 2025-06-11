クォートセクション
JILL: J. Jill Inc

18.70 USD 0.61 (3.37%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

JILLの今日の為替レートは、3.37%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり18.09の安値と18.70の高値で取引されました。

J. Jill Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
18.09 18.70
1年のレンジ
13.36 30.41
以前の終値
18.09
始値
18.12
買値
18.70
買値
19.00
安値
18.09
高値
18.70
出来高
77
1日の変化
3.37%
1ヶ月の変化
12.04%
6ヶ月の変化
-3.95%
1年の変化
-24.11%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K