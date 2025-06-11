Divisas / JILL
JILL: J. Jill Inc
18.09 USD 0.19 (1.06%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de JILL de hoy ha cambiado un 1.06%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 17.79, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 18.56.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas J. Jill Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
JILL News
Rango diario
17.79 18.56
Rango anual
13.36 30.41
- Cierres anteriores
- 17.90
- Open
- 17.87
- Bid
- 18.09
- Ask
- 18.39
- Low
- 17.79
- High
- 18.56
- Volumen
- 187
- Cambio diario
- 1.06%
- Cambio mensual
- 8.39%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -7.09%
- Cambio anual
- -26.58%
