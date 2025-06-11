Currencies / JILL
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
JILL: J. Jill Inc
17.90 USD 0.27 (1.49%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
JILL exchange rate has changed by -1.49% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.83 and at a high of 18.25.
Follow J. Jill Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JILL News
- New Strong Sell Stocks for September 8th
- J.Jill: A Risky But Rewarding Turnaround Case As Sales Trail (NYSE:JILL)
- J.Jill (JILL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- J.Jill Is Still Challenged And Expects A Worse Quarter Ahead, Only Fairly Valued (JILL)
- J.Jill stock price target raised to $17 from $16 at TD Cowen
- Jefferies lowers J.Jill stock price target to $20 on tariff impact
- BTIG lowers J.Jill stock price target to $26 on promotional pressure
- J.Jill Reports Q2 Sales of $154 Million
- J.Jill (JILL) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- J.Jill Reports 23% Profit Drop in Q2
- J.Jill beats Q2 forecasts, expects flat-to-lower sales in current quarter
- J.Jill earnings beat by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- Salesforce, HPE, Dollar Tree, and more to report earnings Wednesday
- Petco Health & Wellness (WOOF) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- U.S. Inflation Trends And Consumer Behavior
- Q2 2025 U.S. Retail Scorecard – Update August 20, 2025
- Q2 2025 U.S. Retail Preview: Retailers Shift Supply Chains Amid Tariff Pressures
- J.Jill names former Club Monaco executive as new merchandising chief
- J. Jill: Declining Business That Is Highly Profitable (NYSE:JILL)
- J.Jill price target lowered to $16 from $22 at TD Cowen on consumer caution
- J.Jill Stock Discounts Some Operational Deleverage, May Become An Opportunity (JILL)
- DoorDash To Rally More Than 12%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - Dana (NYSE:DAN), Calix (NYSE:CALX)
- J.Jill (JILL) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- J.Jill reports Q1 earnings beat, revenue miss
Daily Range
17.83 18.25
Year Range
13.36 30.41
- Previous Close
- 18.17
- Open
- 17.95
- Bid
- 17.90
- Ask
- 18.20
- Low
- 17.83
- High
- 18.25
- Volume
- 267
- Daily Change
- -1.49%
- Month Change
- 7.25%
- 6 Months Change
- -8.06%
- Year Change
- -27.35%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%