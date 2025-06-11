Moedas / JILL
JILL: J. Jill Inc
18.41 USD 0.32 (1.77%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do JILL para hoje mudou para 1.77%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 18.09 e o mais alto foi 18.68.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas J. Jill Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
JILL Notícias
Faixa diária
18.09 18.68
Faixa anual
13.36 30.41
- Fechamento anterior
- 18.09
- Open
- 18.12
- Bid
- 18.41
- Ask
- 18.71
- Low
- 18.09
- High
- 18.68
- Volume
- 44
- Mudança diária
- 1.77%
- Mudança mensal
- 10.31%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -5.44%
- Mudança anual
- -25.28%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh