Valute / JILL
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
JILL: J. Jill Inc
18.00 USD 0.70 (3.74%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio JILL ha avuto una variazione del -3.74% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.00 e ad un massimo di 18.53.
Segui le dinamiche di J. Jill Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JILL News
- New Strong Sell Stocks for September 8th
- J.Jill: A Risky But Rewarding Turnaround Case As Sales Trail (NYSE:JILL)
- J.Jill (JILL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- J.Jill Is Still Challenged And Expects A Worse Quarter Ahead, Only Fairly Valued (JILL)
- J.Jill stock price target raised to $17 from $16 at TD Cowen
- Jefferies lowers J.Jill stock price target to $20 on tariff impact
- BTIG lowers J.Jill stock price target to $26 on promotional pressure
- J.Jill Reports Q2 Sales of $154 Million
- J.Jill (JILL) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- J.Jill Reports 23% Profit Drop in Q2
- J.Jill beats Q2 forecasts, expects flat-to-lower sales in current quarter
- J.Jill earnings beat by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- Salesforce, HPE, Dollar Tree, and more to report earnings Wednesday
- Petco Health & Wellness (WOOF) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- U.S. Inflation Trends And Consumer Behavior
- Q2 2025 U.S. Retail Scorecard – Update August 20, 2025
- Q2 2025 U.S. Retail Preview: Retailers Shift Supply Chains Amid Tariff Pressures
- J.Jill names former Club Monaco executive as new merchandising chief
- J. Jill: Declining Business That Is Highly Profitable (NYSE:JILL)
- J.Jill price target lowered to $16 from $22 at TD Cowen on consumer caution
- J.Jill Stock Discounts Some Operational Deleverage, May Become An Opportunity (JILL)
- DoorDash To Rally More Than 12%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - Dana (NYSE:DAN), Calix (NYSE:CALX)
- J.Jill (JILL) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- J.Jill reports Q1 earnings beat, revenue miss
Intervallo Giornaliero
18.00 18.53
Intervallo Annuale
13.36 30.41
- Chiusura Precedente
- 18.70
- Apertura
- 18.53
- Bid
- 18.00
- Ask
- 18.30
- Minimo
- 18.00
- Massimo
- 18.53
- Volume
- 101
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.74%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.85%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -7.55%
- Variazione Annuale
- -26.95%
21 settembre, domenica