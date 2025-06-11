QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / JILL
Tornare a Azioni

JILL: J. Jill Inc

18.00 USD 0.70 (3.74%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio JILL ha avuto una variazione del -3.74% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.00 e ad un massimo di 18.53.

Segui le dinamiche di J. Jill Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

JILL News

Intervallo Giornaliero
18.00 18.53
Intervallo Annuale
13.36 30.41
Chiusura Precedente
18.70
Apertura
18.53
Bid
18.00
Ask
18.30
Minimo
18.00
Massimo
18.53
Volume
101
Variazione giornaliera
-3.74%
Variazione Mensile
7.85%
Variazione Semestrale
-7.55%
Variazione Annuale
-26.95%
21 settembre, domenica