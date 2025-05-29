クォートセクション
通貨 / IMRX
IMRX: Immuneering Corporation - Class A

9.01 USD 0.94 (11.65%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

IMRXの今日の為替レートは、11.65%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.16の安値と9.05の高値で取引されました。

Immuneering Corporation - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
8.16 9.05
1年のレンジ
1.10 9.34
以前の終値
8.07
始値
8.16
買値
9.01
買値
9.31
安値
8.16
高値
9.05
出来高
1.093 K
1日の変化
11.65%
1ヶ月の変化
59.75%
6ヶ月の変化
485.06%
1年の変化
258.96%
