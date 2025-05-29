Currencies / IMRX
IMRX: Immuneering Corporation - Class A
8.31 USD 0.45 (5.73%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IMRX exchange rate has changed by 5.73% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.94 and at a high of 8.71.
Follow Immuneering Corporation - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
IMRX News
- Needham raises Immuneering stock price target to $11 on PDAC study
- Oppenheimer reiterates Outperform rating on Immuneering stock ahead of data
- Immuneering to present updated pancreatic cancer survival data
- Immuneering closes $25 million private placement to accredited investors
- TD Cowen reiterates Buy rating on Eli Lilly stock after Phase III data
- Immuneering Stock Rises 21.7% on Supply Agreement With LLY
- Eli Lilly’s orforglipron shows strong results in diabetes patients, William Blair notes
- Immuneering stock soars on clinical supply deal with Eli Lilly
- Mizuho reiterates Outperform rating on Immuneering stock after $25M raise
- Immuneering secures $25 million in private placement financing
- Immuneering (IMRX) chief people officer Neufeld buys $2498 in stock
- Immuneering director Hausman buys IMRX stock worth $19,862
- Jefferies raises Immuneering price target to $3.50 from $1.50 on cancer data
- Immuneering stock price target raised to $10 at Mizuho on cancer drug data
- Immuneering stock rises after positive pancreatic cancer trial data
- Immuneering reports promising pancreatic cancer trial results
- Immuneering to Provide Updates from Phase 2a Clinical Trial of IMM-1-104 in First-Line Pancreatic Cancer Patients on Tuesday, June 17, 2025
- Immuneering to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Daily Range
7.94 8.71
Year Range
1.10 9.34
- Previous Close
- 7.86
- Open
- 7.94
- Bid
- 8.31
- Ask
- 8.61
- Low
- 7.94
- High
- 8.71
- Volume
- 1.283 K
- Daily Change
- 5.73%
- Month Change
- 47.34%
- 6 Months Change
- 439.61%
- Year Change
- 231.08%
