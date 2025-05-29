통화 / IMRX
IMRX: Immuneering Corporation - Class A
9.26 USD 0.25 (2.77%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
IMRX 환율이 오늘 2.77%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 8.90이고 고가는 9.34이었습니다.
Immuneering Corporation - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
IMRX News
- 니덤, Immuneering 목표 주가 11달러로 상향 조정
- Needham raises Immuneering stock price target to $11 on PDAC study
- Oppenheimer reiterates Outperform rating on Immuneering stock ahead of data
- Immuneering to present updated pancreatic cancer survival data
- Immuneering closes $25 million private placement to accredited investors
- TD Cowen reiterates Buy rating on Eli Lilly stock after Phase III data
- Immuneering Stock Rises 21.7% on Supply Agreement With LLY
- Eli Lilly’s orforglipron shows strong results in diabetes patients, William Blair notes
- Immuneering stock soars on clinical supply deal with Eli Lilly
- Mizuho reiterates Outperform rating on Immuneering stock after $25M raise
- Immuneering secures $25 million in private placement financing
- Immuneering (IMRX) chief people officer Neufeld buys $2498 in stock
- Immuneering director Hausman buys IMRX stock worth $19,862
- Jefferies raises Immuneering price target to $3.50 from $1.50 on cancer data
- Immuneering stock price target raised to $10 at Mizuho on cancer drug data
- Immuneering stock rises after positive pancreatic cancer trial data
- Immuneering reports promising pancreatic cancer trial results
- Immuneering to Provide Updates from Phase 2a Clinical Trial of IMM-1-104 in First-Line Pancreatic Cancer Patients on Tuesday, June 17, 2025
- Immuneering to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
일일 변동 비율
8.90 9.34
년간 변동
1.10 9.34
- 이전 종가
- 9.01
- 시가
- 9.10
- Bid
- 9.26
- Ask
- 9.56
- 저가
- 8.90
- 고가
- 9.34
- 볼륨
- 1.082 K
- 일일 변동
- 2.77%
- 월 변동
- 64.18%
- 6개월 변동
- 501.30%
- 년간 변동율
- 268.92%
20 9월, 토요일