货币 / IMRX
IMRX: Immuneering Corporation - Class A
8.03 USD 0.28 (3.37%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日IMRX汇率已更改-3.37%。当日，交易品种以低点7.98和高点8.50进行交易。
关注Immuneering Corporation - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
7.98 8.50
年范围
1.10 9.34
- 前一天收盘价
- 8.31
- 开盘价
- 8.26
- 卖价
- 8.03
- 买价
- 8.33
- 最低价
- 7.98
- 最高价
- 8.50
- 交易量
- 834
- 日变化
- -3.37%
- 月变化
- 42.38%
- 6个月变化
- 421.43%
- 年变化
- 219.92%
