IAK: iShares U.S. Insurance ETF
131.50 USD 0.67 (0.51%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IAKの今日の為替レートは、0.51%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり130.11の安値と132.00の高値で取引されました。
iShares U.S. Insurance ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
130.11 132.00
1年のレンジ
119.23 139.08
- 以前の終値
- 130.83
- 始値
- 130.11
- 買値
- 131.50
- 買値
- 131.80
- 安値
- 130.11
- 高値
- 132.00
- 出来高
- 151
- 1日の変化
- 0.51%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.46%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -4.74%
- 1年の変化
- 2.45%
