通貨 / IAK
IAK: iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

131.50 USD 0.67 (0.51%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

IAKの今日の為替レートは、0.51%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり130.11の安値と132.00の高値で取引されました。

iShares U.S. Insurance ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
130.11 132.00
1年のレンジ
119.23 139.08
以前の終値
130.83
始値
130.11
買値
131.50
買値
131.80
安値
130.11
高値
132.00
出来高
151
1日の変化
0.51%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.46%
6ヶ月の変化
-4.74%
1年の変化
2.45%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K