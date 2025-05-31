QuotesSections
Currencies / IAK
IAK: iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

129.94 USD 2.03 (1.54%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IAK exchange rate has changed by -1.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 129.73 and at a high of 130.67.

Daily Range
129.73 130.67
Year Range
119.23 139.08
Previous Close
131.97
Open
130.29
Bid
129.94
Ask
130.24
Low
129.73
High
130.67
Volume
66
Daily Change
-1.54%
Month Change
-1.64%
6 Months Change
-5.87%
Year Change
1.23%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev