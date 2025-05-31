Currencies / IAK
IAK: iShares U.S. Insurance ETF
129.94 USD 2.03 (1.54%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IAK exchange rate has changed by -1.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 129.73 and at a high of 130.67.
Follow iShares U.S. Insurance ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
IAK News
Daily Range
129.73 130.67
Year Range
119.23 139.08
- Previous Close
- 131.97
- Open
- 130.29
- Bid
- 129.94
- Ask
- 130.24
- Low
- 129.73
- High
- 130.67
- Volume
- 66
- Daily Change
- -1.54%
- Month Change
- -1.64%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.87%
- Year Change
- 1.23%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev