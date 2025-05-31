QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / IAK
IAK: iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

131.53 USD 0.03 (0.02%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IAK ha avuto una variazione del 0.02% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 130.99 e ad un massimo di 131.97.

Segui le dinamiche di iShares U.S. Insurance ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
130.99 131.97
Intervallo Annuale
119.23 139.08
Chiusura Precedente
131.50
Apertura
131.24
Bid
131.53
Ask
131.83
Minimo
130.99
Massimo
131.97
Volume
74
Variazione giornaliera
0.02%
Variazione Mensile
-0.44%
Variazione Semestrale
-4.72%
Variazione Annuale
2.47%
