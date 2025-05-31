Valute / IAK
IAK: iShares U.S. Insurance ETF
131.53 USD 0.03 (0.02%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IAK ha avuto una variazione del 0.02% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 130.99 e ad un massimo di 131.97.
Segui le dinamiche di iShares U.S. Insurance ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
130.99 131.97
Intervallo Annuale
119.23 139.08
- Chiusura Precedente
- 131.50
- Apertura
- 131.24
- Bid
- 131.53
- Ask
- 131.83
- Minimo
- 130.99
- Massimo
- 131.97
- Volume
- 74
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.02%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.44%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -4.72%
- Variazione Annuale
- 2.47%
21 settembre, domenica