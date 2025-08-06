通貨 / HLLY
HLLY: Holley Inc
3.41 USD 0.11 (3.33%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
HLLYの今日の為替レートは、3.33%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.29の安値と3.41の高値で取引されました。
Holley Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
3.29 3.41
1年のレンジ
1.60 4.10
- 以前の終値
- 3.30
- 始値
- 3.29
- 買値
- 3.41
- 買値
- 3.71
- 安値
- 3.29
- 高値
- 3.41
- 出来高
- 1.441 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.33%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -14.32%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 33.20%
- 1年の変化
- 14.81%
