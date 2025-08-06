Währungen / HLLY
HLLY: Holley Inc
3.31 USD 0.10 (2.93%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von HLLY hat sich für heute um -2.93% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 3.29 bis zu einem Hoch von 3.44 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Holley Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
3.29 3.44
Jahresspanne
1.60 4.10
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 3.41
- Eröffnung
- 3.44
- Bid
- 3.31
- Ask
- 3.61
- Tief
- 3.29
- Hoch
- 3.44
- Volumen
- 282
- Tagesänderung
- -2.93%
- Monatsänderung
- -16.83%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 29.30%
- Jahresänderung
- 11.45%
