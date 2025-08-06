Valute / HLLY
HLLY: Holley Inc
3.27 USD 0.14 (4.11%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HLLY ha avuto una variazione del -4.11% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.24 e ad un massimo di 3.44.
Segui le dinamiche di Holley Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
3.24 3.44
Intervallo Annuale
1.60 4.10
- Chiusura Precedente
- 3.41
- Apertura
- 3.44
- Bid
- 3.27
- Ask
- 3.57
- Minimo
- 3.24
- Massimo
- 3.44
- Volume
- 1.262 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.11%
- Variazione Mensile
- -17.84%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 27.73%
- Variazione Annuale
- 10.10%
20 settembre, sabato