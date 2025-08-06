货币 / HLLY
HLLY: Holley Inc
3.37 USD 0.12 (3.69%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日HLLY汇率已更改3.69%。当日，交易品种以低点3.18和高点3.38进行交易。
关注Holley Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
3.18 3.38
年范围
1.60 4.10
- 前一天收盘价
- 3.25
- 开盘价
- 3.18
- 卖价
- 3.37
- 买价
- 3.67
- 最低价
- 3.18
- 最高价
- 3.38
- 交易量
- 775
- 日变化
- 3.69%
- 月变化
- -15.33%
- 6个月变化
- 31.64%
- 年变化
- 13.47%
