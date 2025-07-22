クォートセクション
通貨 / HCC
株に戻る

HCC: Warrior Met Coal Inc

63.79 USD 0.52 (0.82%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

HCCの今日の為替レートは、0.82%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり63.10の安値と65.30の高値で取引されました。

Warrior Met Coal Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HCC News

1日のレンジ
63.10 65.30
1年のレンジ
38.00 75.15
以前の終値
63.27
始値
63.38
買値
63.79
買値
64.09
安値
63.10
高値
65.30
出来高
2.208 K
1日の変化
0.82%
1ヶ月の変化
6.78%
6ヶ月の変化
33.28%
1年の変化
0.02%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K