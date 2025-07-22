CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / HCC
Volver a Acciones

HCC: Warrior Met Coal Inc

63.27 USD 0.79 (1.26%)
Sector: Materias Primas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de HCC de hoy ha cambiado un 1.26%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 61.77, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 64.98.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Warrior Met Coal Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HCC News

Rango diario
61.77 64.98
Rango anual
38.00 75.15
Cierres anteriores
62.48
Open
62.06
Bid
63.27
Ask
63.57
Low
61.77
High
64.98
Volumen
1.949 K
Cambio diario
1.26%
Cambio mensual
5.91%
Cambio a 6 meses
32.20%
Cambio anual
-0.80%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B