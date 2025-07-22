Valute / HCC
HCC: Warrior Met Coal Inc
62.84 USD 0.95 (1.49%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HCC ha avuto una variazione del -1.49% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 62.72 e ad un massimo di 64.10.
Segui le dinamiche di Warrior Met Coal Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
HCC News
Intervallo Giornaliero
62.72 64.10
Intervallo Annuale
38.00 75.15
- Chiusura Precedente
- 63.79
- Apertura
- 63.68
- Bid
- 62.84
- Ask
- 63.14
- Minimo
- 62.72
- Massimo
- 64.10
- Volume
- 1.137 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.49%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.19%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 31.30%
- Variazione Annuale
- -1.47%
20 settembre, sabato