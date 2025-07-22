QuotazioniSezioni
HCC: Warrior Met Coal Inc

62.84 USD 0.95 (1.49%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HCC ha avuto una variazione del -1.49% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 62.72 e ad un massimo di 64.10.

Segui le dinamiche di Warrior Met Coal Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
62.72 64.10
Intervallo Annuale
38.00 75.15
Chiusura Precedente
63.79
Apertura
63.68
Bid
62.84
Ask
63.14
Minimo
62.72
Massimo
64.10
Volume
1.137 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.49%
Variazione Mensile
5.19%
Variazione Semestrale
31.30%
Variazione Annuale
-1.47%
